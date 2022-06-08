Cadillac on Wednesday released a handful of teaser images for the concept version of its upcoming Celestiq electric luxury sedan.

The images show the wheels, taillights, and, unusually, the door hinges of what Cadillac calls the Celestiq "show car." This concept version will likely get a full reveal later this year.

Cadillac Celestiq teaser

The Celestiq is expected to be a large fastback sedan that will serve as a true flagship for Cadillac. It will be high-end and exclusive, with Cadillac planning to hand-build cars at a rate of just 1.2 per day.

Based on a previous teaser from the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, we know the Celestiq will have a high-tech four-panel glass roof. It's made from suspended-particle-device smart glass, allowing the driver and passengers to individually set the level of transparency. That means one person could opt for an opaque setting while others soak up the sun's rays.

Cadillac Celestiq teaser

Cadillac has also hinted at a dashboard-spanning display screen, with additional screens between the first and second rows that will give occupants their own personalized zones. Cadillac has also confirmed that the Celestiq will have all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering. Like other new EVs from GM, it will use the automaker's Ultium modular battery system and component set.

The Celestiq will go on sale sometime after the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV, which recently started production. The Lyriq launches in 340-hp rear-wheel drive form with an estimated 312-mile range and $62,990 base price. An all-wheel drive version will follow in the 2023 calendar year, boasting at least 500 hp.