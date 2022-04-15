Land Rover's Range Rover Velar enters the 2023 model year with a new HST grade sitting at the top of the range.

The new grade, which was previously offered on the Range Rover Sport and Range Rover Evoque, couples a number of popular options with curated design touches and chassis upgrades.

The HST builds on the R-Dynamic S and adds items like black exterior accents, including a black roof, as well as 21-inch wheels exclusive to the grade. Buyers also have the exclusive exterior color Arroios Gray to choose from.

Inside, there's a black suede-like material for the headliner and steering wheel, a panoramic roof, and multiple electronic driver-assist features including adaptive cruise control with steering assist, as well as park assist, and a surround-view camera.

For the chassis, you get air suspension and adaptive dampers as standard. The latter relies on multiple sensors that read the road condition and adjusts the damping to suit. There's also a custom setting that lets the driver choose his or her own preferences.

The HST is available exclusively with the Velar's range-topping powertrain, in this case the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 and mild-hybrid combo. The powertrain is good for a total 395 hp and will spirit the small crossover from 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds and on to a governed top speed of 155 mph.

The standard powertrain on the Velar is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 247 hp. It delivers 0-60 mph acceleration in 7.1 seconds and a top speed of 135 mph.

The Range Rover Velar HST is currently available to order and is priced from $80,350.

Below is full pricing for the 2023 Range Rover Velar range:

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S - $61,450

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic S - $63,550

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar HST - $80,350

All figures include a $1,150 destination charge.

