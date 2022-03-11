Toyota redesigned its Mirai for 2021 and for 2022 the fuel cell-electric sedan picks up a new feature.

Toyota's Teammate driver-assist feature, which has also been announced for the 2022 Lexus LS, is now also available on the Mirai.

Teammate corresponds to Level 2 on the SAE scale of self-driving capability, as it still requires an attentive driver at all times. Level 3 is the first stage where a car can operate without supervision, with Honda already offering such a system in Japan and Mercedes-Benz close to offering one in Germany.

Teammate is available on the Mirai's Limited grade and brings two functions: Advanced Drive and Advanced Park.

Advanced Drive can control acceleration, braking, and steering on certain limited-access highways, as well as changing lanes, navigating certain interchanges and traffic jams, and overtaking slower vehicles.

Advanced Park can handle parallel street parking and reversing into a parking spot. Once again it handles all aspects of the maneuver.

Toyota is offering Teammate as a 10-year subscription, along with its Safety Connect, Dynamic Navigation, and Destination Assist data services. Adding this subscription to the Mirai Limited brings the starting price to $72,195. The base Mirai starts at $50,525. Both figures include destination. Every Mirai also comes with $15,000 worth of complimentary hydrogen.

The Mirai features a hydrogen fuel cell stack that generates electricity to power a single electric motor at the rear axle, rated at 181 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque. The stated range on a fill of hydrogen is 402 miles.

