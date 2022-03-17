An Austrian startup company by the name Deus plans to unveil an electric hypercar in April at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.

Teaser shots released on Wednesday provide a glimpse at the design and confirms both Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering as partners.

Details are light, but Italdesign has said it is supporting Deus in the construction of a prototype and some of the planning for eventual production.

“Thanks to our specific experience in development and pre-series production, we can offer strategic support and authority to newcomers in the automotive and mobility industries and can help solidify their ideas and get their visions ready for the road,” Giorgio Gamberini, Italdesign's head of business development, said in a statement.

Teaser for Deus electric hypercar debuting at 2022 New York auto show

Italdesign is currently owned by the Volkswagen Group but operates like an independent design firm, similar to how it was run under the guidance of founder Giorgetto Giugiaro, who today runs the rival design studio GFG Style. For example, Italdesign recently worked with Nissan on a 50th anniversary project for the GT-R. Italdesign is also working with the modern DeLorean on a new DMC-12.

Recently, Italdesign also teamed up with Williams Advanced Engineering to develop a modular EV platform. The platform, called EVX, can deliver up to 1,341 hp, and may be the basis of the Deus hypercar. All Deus has said is that WAE has provided its expertise in batteries and electrification for the project.

WAE is the former technology offshoot of the Williams Formula One team. It was acquired in January by Fortescue Metals Group, an Australian mining company that will tap WAE's expertise for the development of eco-freindly freight trains, mining trucks, and industrial heavy mobile equipment.

We should have more details soon as the New York auto show gets underway on April 13. You'll find our full coverage on the event over at our dedicated hub.