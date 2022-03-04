Volvo's electric XC40, known as the XC40 Recharge, only arrived for 2021 but an updated version is already on the way.

Unveiled on Friday, the updated XC40 Recharge benefits from a few styling tweaks that brings its design closer to that of the related C40 Recharge that arrived for 2022.

Timing for the updated XC40 Recharge in the U.S. hasn't been announced but we expect it to go on sale here later this year, as a 2023 model.

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge

Its styling tweaks bring a new front fascia and a sealed-off grille featuring a frameless design that should help aerodynamics. There are also new adaptive LED headlights with the same angular design found on the C40 Recharge. Other changes include new trim options in the cabin, as well as new exterior colors and wheel patterns.

No change was mentioned for the powertrains. In the U.S., the XC40 Recharge is offered exclusively with a dual-motor powertrain good for 402 hp, and a 78-kilowatt-hour battery with an EPA-rated range of 223 miles. In other markets, buyers can also opt for a single-motor powertrain good for 227 hp. The single-motor option comes with a 69-kwh battery.

Volvo also announced on Friday that the C40 Recharge will be offered with a single-motor option as an alternative to its current dual-motor option. There's no word on whether the single-motor option will be offered in the U.S., though.