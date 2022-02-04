Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and there could be a new engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera with new engine vents and new positioning of the exhaust tips, which is typically what we see when Porsche tests a new engine in the 911.

There are new design regulations for Formula One's 2022 season, and Haas is the first team to reveal its car developed to meet those new rules. The rules are aimed at creating closer racing, but we won't know if they're effective until the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix gets underway on March 20.

Maserati has launched a customization program called Fuoriserie. Buyers have a number of options to choose from, and to make things easier Maserati also offers three design themes—Corse, Unica, and Futura—representing past, present, and future.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Porsche 911 spy shots: Mid-cycle update on the way

Haas first to reveal redesigned car for 2022 F1 season

Maserati brings Fuoriserie customization program to North America for 2022 model year

Review update: 2022 Volkswagen Taos spins a tale of two crossovers

Aston Martin F1 team partners with Saudi Arabia's Aramco

Quick spin: 2022 Ford E-Transit van makes all-electric fit for the upfit

Volvo and Northvolt announce battery plant

Review update: Could the 2022 Ford Maverick be my teens’ first car?

GM reportedly discontinues LS7 V-8 crate engine

White House, EPA ask USPS to reconsider sidelining EVs for next-generation mail truck contract