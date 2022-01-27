The 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor has arrived and we drove the off-road pickup truck during a Minnesota snow storm. We found it has the chops to conquer steep, snowy hills, making it a potential rival to the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 and Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. But it's no F-150 Raptor.

A stretched Jeep Wagoneer is coming to take on the Cadillac Escalade ESV and Lincoln Navigator L. A prototype has been spotted testing alongside a regular Wagoneer, revealing the differences between the two.

Tesla has given an update on its future model launches. The company said it won't launch any new vehicles in 2022, though it's hopeful it can in 2023. The reason? Tesla is focused on ramping up production of its current models, as well as developing new technologies like Full Self-Driving and the Optimus robot.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor rolls the Raptor fantasy in with real life

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L spy shots: Full-size SUV set to grow

Tesla Cybertruck, Roadster, Semi delayed, focus shifts to self-driving and Optimus robot

2022 Volvo S60 review

V-8-powered Porsche LMDh hits the track ahead of 2023 SportsCar, World Endurance championships

Lordstown Endurance electric pickups will be delivered in 2022, claims Foxconn chairman

2023 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Cabriolet spy shots: New convertible on the way

Ford recalls 200,000 cars for phantom brake lights, rollaway risk

First drive review: 2022 Maserati MC20 builds confidence through feedback

Battery firm Factorial aiming to provide cells for EV testing, claiming up to 50% range boost