Ford's Bronco has just spawned a Raptor version boasting more than 400 hp and the ability to cross rough terrain at triple-digit speeds. It's also quite tall at 78 inches, something that required Ford to make some changes to how it builds vehicles.

An Alfa Romeo compact crossover is coming soon. The crossover is the production version of 2019's striking Tonale concept, and it's thought to be one of two new crossovers coming from the Italian brand.

Mini has a new program that sees classic models converted to run on batteries. The program is run out of Mini's plant in Oxford, U.K., and is currently only available for the original Issigonis-designed icon.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

