We drove the 2022 Honda Civic Si, the BMW Concept XM debuted, and we spotted the 2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic Si and found you don't need to be rich or have access to a racetrack to have fun in a modern car. The Civic Si's turbo powertrain, stiff structure, and deft suspension tuning create everyday satisfaction in an affordable package.

Ford teased the 2022 Bronco Raptor again, and this time it appeared in a video. The video posted to YouTube by The Bronco Nation showed the Bronco Raptor tearing up an off-road park. The turbocharged V-6 can be heard spooling and whistling and we get a good look at the upgraded suspension absorbing some impacts as the performance-oriented Bronco tackles the terrain.

BMW showed the Concept M as a preview of an upcoming high-performance plug-in hybrid SUV that will serve as the flagship for the M range. With dramatic, controversial styling, the Concept XM is a thinly veiled look at the PHEV that will have about 750 hp and 737 lb-ft of torque and about 30 miles of all-electric driving range. It's set to go into production at BMW's Spartanburg plant in South Carolina in 2022.

Volvo plans to replace the popular XC90 crossover SUV with a new model, and it might be called the Embla. Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson told Automotive News a new name would be used on the XC90's replacement, and it would start with a vowel. A report from Drive claimed Volvo filed for a trademark on the Embla name in October.

We spotted the 2023 Volkswagen ID.Buzz undergoing cold-weather testing on public roads. VW's electric successor to the iconic Microbus was barely disguised with only finer details like the lighting elements covered by camouflage stickers. A few fake elements were tacked onto the exterior to confuse onlookers, but don't expect many surprises baked into the production model's design.