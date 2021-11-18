The 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo from the movie "Bad Boys" is set to go under the hammer at Mecum's auction taking place in Kissimmee, Florida, in January.

The car is a 964-generation 911 Turbo 3.6, which was only produced for the 1993 and 1994 model years, with less than 350 originally sold in the U.S. Porsche then launched the 993 911, which brought a new Turbo model.

The rear-mounted 3.6-liter turbocharged flat-6 in the car produces 355 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque, which is sent to the rear wheels through a 5-speed manual transmission. The car rolls on Speedline aluminum wheels, and sports a sunroof, black leather upholstery, and a period-appropriate cassette player.

This was the actual car driven by Will Smith's character in the movie, as documented by certificates of authenticity from both Porsche and Columbia Pictures, according to the auction listing. It was also owned by "Bad Boys" director Michael Bay, and was then sold a few times over the years before ending up with its current owner.

Currently showing 34,396 miles, the 911 Turbo was restored in 2006, and has since received awards at multiple concours. It was also displayed at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, Georgia, for eight months in 2020, and at the premiere of "Bad Boys for Life" in January of that year. That sequel featured a current 992-generation 911 Carrera 4S.

Mecum doesn't publish pre-auction estimates, but other recent 964 Turbo transactions have been well into six figures. Despite their increasing value, 964 911s have also become a popular choice for modification, becoming the canvas for companies like Singer, as well as EV conversions by Everrati.