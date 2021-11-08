The Porsche 911 is about to undergo its biggest change since the introduction of water-cooled engines. A hybrid 911 is currently out testing and is expected to arrive in the next couple of years, likely in 911 Turbo guise. A new spy video suggests a lot of work still needs to be done.

The redesigned BMW 7-Series due in 2022 is set to offer a Level 3 self-driving system. The system is expected to be for highway use, though we likely won't see it made available in the U.S. due to a lack of regulations.

Kia is just days out from unveiling a concept for a large electric SUV. The concept is likely a preview of Kia's counterpart to Hyundai's Ioniq 7 due in 2024, which itself will be previewed shortly by a concept.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S E-Hybrid spy shots and video: Electrified 911 starts testing

Next BMW 7-Series to feature Level 3 self-driving system

Kia EV9: Concept for big, boxy electric SUV to debut Nov. 11

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz vs. 2022 Subaru Outback: Compare Utility Vehicles

8 Volkswagen concepts the world forgot about

Base Tesla Model 3 gets more range, slower acceleration, $8,000 price hike vs. earlier this year

Verstappen's brilliant start serves up win at 2021 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix

2022 Honda Accord review

More than one third of Cadillac dealerships bail on brand's electric future

Mini is developing its Urbanaut electric van: A rival to electric VW Bus?