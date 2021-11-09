Ford already sells Raptor versions of the F-150 and Ranger (not yet in the U.S.), and soon the Bronco will receive the desert racing treatment. We have new photos of a prototype for the planned Bronco Raptor which is expected to hit dealerships by next summer.

Lotus is planning a slew of new models, and most of them aren't sports cars. Next in the pipeline is the first of two crossovers. It's code-named the Type 132, and like all future Lotus models it will feature battery-electric powertrains.

Porsche will use the upcoming 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show for the debut of the Panamera Platinum Edition. The special model adds a number of popular options as standard equipment, and will likely be offered in limited numbers.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

