Kia is just days out from revealing the Concept EV9.

No details have been released, but a teaser image posted to the automaker's social media outlets on Sunday confirm a November 11 reveal and suggest we're looking at a big, boxy SUV not unlike the current Telluride. The “EV9” in the name also points to the concept being an electric vehicle.

Kia has only just launched the EV6 but the small crossover is just one of 11 electric vehicles the automaker will have its lineup by the end of 2026. Seven of these will be dedicated EVs based on Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform. The platform features an 800-volt electrical system, bi-directional charging, and, in the EV6 GT, offers up a meaty 576 hp and 546 lb-ft torque.

2022 Kia EV6 2022 Kia EV6 2022 Kia EV6

For its dedicated EVs, Kia is using a naming strategy in which the prefix “EV” is joined by a number representing the vehicle's positioning in the lineup. Thus the Concept EV9 likely previews a vehicle that will be at or near the top of Kia's electric range.

Expect any production EV9 to be twinned with a Hyundai model that will also be previewed in Nov. by a concept. Hyundai's concept, dubbed the Seven, will be unveiled on Nov. 17 at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and is confirmed to spawn a large electric SUV in 2024, likely labeled the Ioniq 7.

Stay tuned for the full reveal of the Concept EV9 this Thursday.