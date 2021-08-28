Porsche this week announced a round of updates for the 2022 Taycan. Among them is a new option where the exterior color can be matched to a personal choice, such as the case here where the color matches Porsche's own Rubystar hue of the 1990s.

2021 Lucid Air Dream Edition

Another electric performance sedan in the headlines this week was the Lucid Air. We learned that the range-topping Dream Edition will come in two flavors, one of which will be a performance-oriented version offering more power and range than Tesla's Model S Plaid.

2022 Subaru WRX teased ahead of Sept. 10 reveal

Subaru has released new photos and video of its next-generation WRX and confirmed the car's debut for September 10. The new WRX looks to feature an evolutionary look, but its mechanicals will be completely revised.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the upcoming vehicles we spied this week was Land Rover's next-generation Range Rover Sport SVR. However, the current generation also made headlines, due to Land Rover offering a special version available in a paint finish containing glass flakes.

2023 Aston Martin Vantage V12 RS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied was a new performance flagship with V-12 power expected to top an updated Aston Martin Vantage range. An early-stage prototype was seen wearing a new front fascia design, widened track, and centrally mounted exhaust tips.

2023 Aston Martin DBX mild-hybrid spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Aston Martin was also out testing a new DBX variant this week. It's a mild-hybrid variant thought to feature the same powertrain used in Mercedes-Benz AMG's 53 series. It debuts later this year.

Cadillac LMDh-V.R rendering

Cadillac confirmed it will contest the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans in the new LMDh class, where it will go up against the likes of Audi, BMW and Porsche. The automaker released a teaser sketch of its new sports prototype whose chassis will be built by Dallara.

2022 Mercedes-Benz Citan

And finally, Mercedes-Benz unveiled a compact commercial van that will offer buyers an electric powertrain option. There will also be a passenger-oriented version that will have its own electric option, though right now it's unclear if any version of the van will make it to the U.S.