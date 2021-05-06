Just when you thought the new 2021 Ford Bronco couldn't get any cooler, Ford lobs another surprise.

The Blue Oval has designed its latest Bronco with pre-wired switches that should make installing powered accessories like auxiliary lights or kitchen camping gear a breeze. The system has one 30-amp, one 15-amp and four 10-amp fused circuits. There's also an easily accessible fuse box under the hood in case you need to change these.

The pre-wired switches are mounted to the roof of the cabin, with their cabling running to key areas of the vehicle. You'll find connectors in the rear storage area, the glovebox, the front and roof of the vehicle, and the firewall.

2021 Ford Bronco

It means no need to drill holes and feed wires when installing powered accessories, reducing the risk of issues like water leaks, rattles or electrical failures.

The pre-wired switches are standard on the more off-road-focused Black Diamond, Wildtrak and Badlands grades and available on the Base and Outer Banks.

Deliveries of the 2021 Bronco start this summer after a slight delay caused by Covid. The base engine is a 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 270 hp, which can be had with either a 7-speed manual or 10-speed automatic. Above this is a 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 good for 310 hp, which can only be had with the automatic. The starting price for the 2021 Bronco is $29,995, including destination, and new versions like a heritage model and high-performance Raptor (or is it Warthog?) are on the way.