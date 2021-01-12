The Cadillac Celestiq electric car is expected to be the General Motors luxury brand's new flagship, but Cadillac has been light on specifics. At CES 2021, the automaker teased some features of the Celestiq, including a four-panel glass roof.

The roof is made from suspended-particle-device smart glass, allowing the driver and passengers to individually set the level of transparency, a Cadillac press release said. That means, for example, that one person could choose a fully opaque setting, while the others soak up the rays.

Cadillac also said the Celestiq will have a "pillar-to-pillar freeform display" in front, with individual screens for rear-sear occupants. Additional screens between the seats in both the first and second rows will be "separate individualized comfort settings from entertainment displays," Cadillac said. These screens could take the place of analog controls, with the larger screens acting solely as displays.

Cadillac Celestiq teaser

The production Celestiq is expected to be a fastback sedan, which will be hand-assembled in low volumes. Cadillac also confirmed that it will have all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering. It will be underpinned by GM's flexible BEV3 architecture and Ultium battery system, which will also be used for the Cadillac Lyriq SUV.

Cadillac could go all-electric by 2030, depending on market conditions, and already has a long list of EVs queued up. In addition to the Celestiq and Lyriq, the brand is expected to get an electric SUV inspired by the Escalade, as well as a smaller model analogous to the current XT4. GM also previewed a Cadillac autonomous van concept at CES.

The Cadillac EVs are part of a larger GM plan to launch 30 EVs by the end of 2025. The BEV3 architecture will also underpin some Honda (and possibly Acura) vehicles, as well as the Cruise Origin autonomous shuttle.