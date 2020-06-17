BMW has updated the M5 for 2021. While there's no extra power, it's well known the super sedan's V-8 hits much harder than its official rating suggests.

Mercedes-AMG looks set to be among the first automakers to introduce electrified turbos, with the One hypercar possibly the first recipient. The electrified turbo, which is found in Formula One, uses an electric motor-generator to spool up the turbo at low revs and recapture wasted exhaust heat when the turbo isn't required.

Lamborghini has rolled out a new design pack for the Urus called Pearl Capsule. The new design pack gives the super SUV a two-tone finish on the outside and some special touches in the cabin.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 BMW M5 receives new look and tech but no extra horsepower

Mercedes-AMG's new turbo engine will recover exhaust heat energy, just like in F1

Lamborghini launches design pack for Urus super SUV

Self-driving car developers, states line up to participate in nationwide testing program

2021 Toyota Supra price drops to ‭$43,945‬ with arrival of 4-cylinder option

Citroen E-Spacetourer electric van can seat up to 9

Donkervoort D8 GTO JD70 delivers 415 horsepower, 2 g lateral acceleration

Crossover SUVs deadlier to pedestrians: IIHS study

VW increases stake in US solid-state battery startup QuantumScape

Canadian study: Each EV brings better health, $7,500 in "social benefits"