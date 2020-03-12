American EV startup Bollinger said Thursday that it will make available for commercial use the battery-electric platform underpinning its $125,000 B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck.

The platform, referred to as the E-Chassis, is designed to meet the Class 3 truck classification, meaning it can underpin trucks with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVRW) of between 10,000 and 14,000 pounds.

Bollinger Motors E-Chassis - March 2020

“When we first built our Class 3 B1, we knew there was a commercial aspect to the platform,” said Robert Bollinger, CEO and founder of Bollinger. “Not only cab-on-chassis, but entirely new truck bodies can fit on our E-Chassis, and help propel the world to all-electric that much faster.”

The E-Chassis can be made to suit front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive applications, and can handle payloads of up to 5,000 pounds. The wheelbase can also be easily adjusted to suit various body types.

Bollinger Motors E-Chassis - March 2020

The E-Chassis comes with air suspension with independent front and rear setups. It can also be fitted with portal gear hubs for off-road duty. In Bollinger's own vehicles, the E-Chassis features a low-range mode and front and rear electronic locking differentials.

Possible battery sizes range from 120 to 180 kilowatt-hours and the E-Chassis features its own integrated thermal-management system to ensure the batteries are at optimal temperatures.

Bollinger B1 and B2

The E-Chassis will be assembled alongside Bollinger's B1 and B1 at the company's plant in Michigan. It will be available for commercial use starting in 2021 and Bollinger is yet to say whether it already has a client lined up to make use of the E-Chassis.

That isn't the case for Bollinger rival Rivian which has announced a contract to supply 100,000 vans based on its own EV platform to Amazon.