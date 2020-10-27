Mercedes-Benz is working on a redesign for its C-Class and once again the nameplate will offer high-performance versions developed by Mercedes-AMG.

This time around a C53 will fill in for the current C43 while a C63 will continue to sit at the top of the range.

Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the new C53. It should debut in 2021 as a 2022 model. The regular C-Class is due around the same time while the new C63 should arrive six months to a year further out.

2022 Mercedes-AMG C53 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We know this is the C53 because of the four round exhaust tips at the rear, the Panamericana grille up front, and the large, cross-drilled brake rotors at the front axle. Prototypes for the new C63 have a more aggressive front fascia, square-shaped exhaust tips, and better brakes, possibly even carbon-ceramic rotors.

Both the new C53 and C63 will adopt turbocharged 4-cylinder engines. Yes, get ready to say goodbye to the V-8 in the C63.

The C53 should have AMG's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 found in the tuner's compact range. It delivers as much as 416 horsepower at present, eclipsing the current C43's 385 hp.

2022 Mercedes-AMG C53 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The C63 is likely to feature this same engine paired with a mild-hybrid system for a combined output matching or exceeding the current C63 S model's 503 hp. The mild-hybrid system will likely include an electric compressor as well as a belt-driven electric motor-generator. The latter would serve as the engine's starter but would also be able to provide a boost during high loads and recover energy under braking.

A 9-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system should complete the mechanical package on both the C53 and C63.

Also out testing is a prototype for the new C-Class Wagon, though don't expect this body style to reach the United States.