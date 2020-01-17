The 2021 Genesis GV80 broke cover and we drove it; the sheet came off the 2021 GMC Yukon and we took a spin in the snow; and the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was spotted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2021 Genesis GV80 was revealed and it's set to become the automaker's most-important and best-selling vehicle the instant it goes on sale in the U.S. later in 2020. We slid behind the wheel for a quick drive and found it falls somewhere between the Volvo XC90 and Audi Q7 with a planted, smooth ride aided by advanced suspension technology that reads the road ahead. It strikes a desirable balance between style and comfort that should please consumers.

Ford teased the 2021 Bronco with a video of a test mule tackling an off-road course. The mule is crude with bodywork cobbled together from Ranger pickup body pieces, but the suspension, tires, and running gear is all Bronco. The legendary SUV is rumored to have a Dana rear axle, and custom Fox shocks are likely sitting deep within those wheelwells. Expect the Bronco to feature a retro design when it's unveiled later in 2020.

The 2021 GMC Yukon made its formal debut in the snow of Colorado. Just before the sheet was pulled off the large people mover GMC allowed us a brief drive. We found that the limited-slip rear differential can find traction even if one tire is on pavement and the other is on ice. The latest adaptive dampers smooth over choppy snow with help from a quicker electrical architecture. When the Yukon goes on sale, it'll be fit for a family cruise across the country.

The iconic Bentley Mulsanne is leaving this world. The British automaker announced the final run of the large luxury sedan along with its amazing L-Series V-8 engine. The 6.75-liter V-8 delivers up to 530 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque thanks to a pair of turbochargers, and it moves the car like it's the smoothest freight train in the world. A final run of Mulsannes is scheduled to be built this spring, after which the Flying Spur will take over as the automaker's flagship and its only sedan.

The mid-engine C8 2020 Chevrolet Corvette hasn't even launched yet and we've already spotted what is believed to be the Z06 model. The prototype, caught undergoing cold-weather testing on snow and ice, was completely covered in camoflauge, but what couldn't be hidden were its extra wide rear hips and massive rear tires. The car looks menacing, and the camo likely hid gaping air ducts on the sides to suck in a ton of air to feed a flat-crank V-8 with more than 500 horsepower.