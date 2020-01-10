We slid behind the wheel of the 2020 BMW M340i and found it has the right stuff to get in and out of corners in a hurry and provide an adrenaline shot of straight-line acceleration. The most powerful 3-Series on sale today also excels in everyday use as the suspension soaks up road imperfections. The M340i can transport the kids to school then head to the track.

Toyota finally detailed the first run of third-generation A70 and fourth-generation A80 Supra parts it will put back into production. The reproduced parts will range from headlights and door handles to fuel sender gauges and brake boosters. Other parts are yet to be announced, but the Japanese automaker has asked Supra owners to submit orders for parts they need and Toyota will build them in order of demand.

Vehicles from Paul Walker's personal car collection are headed to the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday. Walker's E36 BMW M3 Lightweights, along with a Nissan Skyline, the 370Z from "Fast Five," and a handful of classic Chevrolets are all on the docket. A few workhorses are also up for grabs, including a 2006 Toyota Tundra.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

