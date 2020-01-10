There's no kill like overkill. That proverb describes this off-road Porsche 911 perfectly, and now you can order one.

Russell Built Fabrication debuted its 964-based, Baja-ready Porsche 911 at the 2019 SEMA show in Las Vegas, but now the outfit is officially taking orders.

The cost? T.J. Russell, founder, CEO, fabricator, and janitor of Russell Built Fabrication, told Motor Authority the car shown here and at the 2019 SEMA show is the Luxury model, and it starts from $650,000.

Both the chassis and suspension are reinforced, the track is widened a whopping 14 inches, and the wheelbase is stretched 3 inches for increased stability at speed.

Russell Built Fabrication Baja Porsche 911

Specifically, custom 4130 chromoly structural towers are added up front along with custom spindles, upper A-arms machined from billet 7075 aircraft aluminum, and heat-treated 4130 chromoly lower A-arms.

In back, a buggy-style chromoly box plate and a tube trailing arm hooked to the factory hard points help maintain the 911's handling characteristics, according to Russell (we'll need a turn behind the wheel to confirm—call us). They are aided by an adjustable rear sway bar.

All of this sits on 2.5-inch front and 3.0-inch rear three-way adjustable coilovers that help provide 12 inches of suspension travel up front and 13.5 inches in back. Those are figures we'd definitely like to test.

It's all wrapped in widebody fenders, a molded rally-style hood, lightweight doors, and a hard top all made from composite materials. Total weight is down a claimed 400-plus-pounds to 2,800 pounds due to the removal of the factory steel body parts.

Russell Built Fabrication Baja Porsche 911

Power comes from a Rothsport Racing-tuned 3.8-liter flat-6 that makes 365 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. The engine started life at 3.6 liters and was bored out to 3.8 liters. the engine's internals, throttle bodies, and intake manifold are upgraded, and it's all controlled by a Motec ECU. Power is sent to all four wheels on this particular car, but Russell Built Fabrication also offers rear-wheel drive.

Customers can choose their wheels and tires, but the SEMA prototype car rides on 15x7-inch fifteen52 Integrale wheels wrapped in Toyo Open Country A/T II tires.

Every one of these 911s will be equipped with a chromoly race-spec roll cage and a Motec digital display to monitor vehicle components and log data. To help control noise and heat within the cabin, Russell Built Fabrication applies a ceramic coating and sprays in a layer of sound deadener. A locking storage box sits behind the folding Sparco SPX carbon-fiber seats. Features such as a winch or roof rack can be requested, according to Russell.

At $650,000, the Luxury model also includes the prototype's off-road lighting, stereo, and air conditioning. Russell said that's where it begins, not ends.

Order yours today, and be sure to invite us to test it.