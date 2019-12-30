“Top Gear” underwent a reboot last season that saw new hosts Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff join Chris Harris in front of the camera.

While the new trio were never going to top the antics and charisma of veteran hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, they were at least successful enough to be granted a second season by the BBC.

The new season, number 28 for the modern incarnation of the world's most popular automotive show, should kick off in late January 2020 and the first trailer is out. It teases various stunts involving a wide variety of vehicles, including a runway race between the McLaren Speedtail and an F-35 fighter jet. The run looks to have taken place at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds located at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, where McLaren in a recent round of testing confirmed a top speed of 250 mph for the hybrid hypercar.

Some of the other new cars we get a glimpse of in the trailer include the Ariel Atom 4, BMW M8, Porsche Taycan Turbo, and Volkswagen ID R electric time attack special.

The new season is also expected to see the return of the “Top Gear” special episodes. One is thought to have been filmed in Nepal.