Tesla is rolling out its 10.0 software update this week, the company announced last Thursday. The 10.0 update adds several new security, convenience, and entertainment features, not the least of which is the new Smart Summon self-retrieval mode for owners of models equipped with Full Self-Driving or Enhanced Autopilot.

Smart Summon allows Tesla owners to remotely summon their car so long as it is in line-of-sight, be it in a parking lot or street parked outside a home. When activated, the Tesla will drive itself to the owner (or to a designated location nearby, such as curbside) to pick them up. Tesla says it's great for for rainy days or avoiding long walks with bulky items. Smart Summon has been in early access trials for some time, and Tesla says customer response has been very positive.

Also on the convenience side of things, 10.0 includes new updates to the UI and file system, making Dashcam and Sentry Mode a little more user-friendly. Tesla has also enabled HomeLink via its app, meaning owners can access their garage doors from their smart phones. Remote window and defrost control have also been augmented.

The most robust additions are in the entertainment category. Tesla Theater turns the Model S, X, and 3 center displays into streaming screens that can be connected to Netflix, Youtube and Hulu. Tesla says this feature works only while the Tesla is parked to minimize distraction. Customers in China will get access to Tencent Video and iQiyi. The center screen will also house the Tesla Arcade, which features Studio MDHR's "Cuphead," playable via USB controllers.

A new Car-aoke feature adds a large database of songs and lyrics for long-distance sing-alongs. Those who prefer to let the professionals do the singing can now access Spotify Premium via Tesla's platform, too. In China, customers now have access to Ximalaya. Owners of Model 3 Standard Range and Standard Range Plus models are getting browser access, which enables Spotify, TuneIn, and Slacker Radio.

Just in case all of these noisy add-ons might disturb your sleepy rear passengers, a new "Joe Mode" silences the rear speakers to minimize disturbances.