Ford's latest Expedition is selling like hotcakes, and the automaker has just brought back the King Ranch grade. Equipment-wise, it largely mirrors the existing Platinum grade, with adaptive dampers and a power-folding second row standard.

America's Genovation has just set a record for EVs in the standing mile with its GXE sports car. The 800-horsepower EV is limited to 75 units and costs $750,000, not including the cost of the donor C7 Chevrolet Corvette that the GXE needs to be built from.

Audi Sport has launched a new generation of the RS Q3 to combat Mercedes-AMG's GLA45 and upcoming GLB45. It's available as a regular SUV or a sleeker Sportback, and it comes with a turbocharged inline-5 rated at 400 hp.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ford announces the return of the Expedition King Ranch

Genovation GXE sets new record for electric standing mile

Audi RS Q3 arrives with 400 horsepower, available Sportback body

Review update: 2020 Nissan 370Z celebrates 50 with the same old Z-car feel

Ramsmobile's RM-X2 Protos is a go-anywhere mobile fortress

Mercedes-Benz shops around for its battery cells—and goes carbon-neutral with them

2021 BMW Alpina XB7 spy shots

American automakers are losing sales of compacts and sedans to Asian imports

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB priced from ‭$37,595‬

Renault City K-ZE goes on sale in China for $8,700