There isn't much in the way of excitement over at Mitsubishi these days but perhaps the automaker thinks a series of electrified SUV concepts will help turn things around.

The most recent was the large Engelberg Tourer plug-in hybrid SUV unveiled in March at the Geneva International Motor Show, which may just be a preview for the next-generation Outlander. And at the Tokyo Motor Show on later this month, we'll see the covers come off a small hybrid SUV called the MI-TECH Concept.

The open-top concept combines electrification with the brand's penchant for all-wheel-drive control systems. The powertrain is an extended-range electric setup (also known as a series hybrid) that Mitsubishi said is smaller and lighter than a comparable plug-in hybrid setup.

Teaser for Mitsubishi MI-TECH Concept debuting at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

It features a gas turbine that serves as the range extender, with the drive coming from four electric motors, two at each axle. Mitsubishi said the system can operate on purely electric power, suggesting there's a battery on board, or as a series hybrid, where the turbine generates electricity that then powers the motors.

Mitsubishi will also showcase some technologies in the concept's cabin. One will be an advanced interface that can relay information to the occupants via an augmented reality windshield. The other is a suite of electronic driver assist features known as MI-PILOT. It includes the usual features such as collision warning and automatic emergency braking, plus some features that can control the steering.

That's all we know right now but perhaps Mitsubishi will drop a few more details in the lead up to the Tokyo show's October 23 opening day. To learn about some of the other vehicles set for the show, check out our dedicated hub.