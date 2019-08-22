Toyota is committed to launching at least 10 battery-electric cars by 2025, with the first expected to arrive in 2020.

Some of these will come from Toyota's upmarket brand, Lexus, which may give us a preview of what's to come during October's Tokyo Motor Show.

Citing comments made by Koji Sato, Lexus' chief engineer, Autocar reported Thursday that Lexus will present an EV concept at its home show that may just preview an upcoming production model.

Koji Sato

“We feel that our future could resemble this design,” Sato said.

The concept will reportedly be a small, hatch-like vehicle with a tall, boxy design. It will also reportedly come with a large spindle grille.

It's possible the concept will be an evolution of 2015's LF-SA minicar concept, a vehicle that fits the description above. And though the LF-SA concept hasn't been confirmed for production, Lexus is rumored to be looking at adding a model smaller than the UX subcompact SUV.

Lexus LF-SA concept, 2015 Geneva Motor Show

Toyota is developing new EV technology including dedicated platforms and solid-state batteries. Naturally, these technologies could be shared with Lexus.

Sato ealier this year said that Lexus is also looking at in-wheel electric motors but stressed the technology is still a long way from reaching production.

What we likely won't see from Lexus is a plug-in hybrid. The automaker's European chief in 2017 said the brand plans to move straight to battery- and fuel cell-electric powertrains.