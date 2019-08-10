Ford this week finally revealed some of the performance specs of its 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500. We also got our first look at the super muscle car's 760-horsepower supercharged V-8, and it's worthy of placement in an art gallery.

2017 Track Day Performance Camaro 001B

COPO built two street-legal track-day specials off the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro, with VINs included, but then due to complications had to kill the program. Those two cars ended up in customer hands, and we've got their story.

2020 Acura NSX

We learned the 2020 Acura NSX will offer two new paint options matching colors used on the first-generation NSX. Sadly, there's still no word on a more hardcore variant.

Tushek TS 900 H Apex

There hasn't been much news coming from Tushek in recent years but it seems the Slovenian supercar marque has been working on a hybrid model. This week it showed off the car, which is called the TS 900 H Apex and promises a hypercar-like 950 hp.

Porsche Taycan acceleration test

We learned Taycan owners won't have to worry about their cars going into limp mode, even after repeated jabs at the loud pedal. In a recent demonstration, a Taycan was taken at full throttle from 0 to 124 mph and back to 0, a total 26 times in succession. The average speed of all those runs was under 10 seconds.

1965 Ford GT40 Roadster prototype (Chassis GT/108)

Ford built a total of 12 prototypes for the GT40, four of which featured a roadster body style. The first of the roadsters is still in a highly original state, and it's headed for an auction. Don't expect much change from $10 million for this one.

1997 Jeep Wrangler

No one realized it, but the first Jeep Easter egg was hatched with the introduction of the 1997 Jeep Wrangler known as the TJ. The front cowl beneath the windshield featured the icon's seven-bar grille theme. We met with the man who came up with the idea.

2021 Ford F-150 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Ford's top-selling F-150 is about to come in for a redesign, with plug-in hybrid and electric options and possibly a new V-8 all planned. Some variants may even feature independent rear suspension, which would be a first for the F-150. Check out the vehicle in our latest spy shots.