BMW's 6-Series nameplate will no longer be offered in the United States after 2019, the automaker confirmed a week ago as part of its 2020 model year announcements.

The move is hardly surprising considering the confusing current lineup that consists of the older 6-Series Gran Coupe sedan and more modern—but unrelated—6-Series Gran Turismo.

The 6-Series Gran Coupe is being replaced by the 2020 8-Series Gran Coupe, just as the former 6-Series coupe and 6-Series Convertible have made way for their own respective 8-Series replacements.

2019 BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe

The 6-Series GT doesn't have a direct replacement. It was introduced for 2018 and has failed to ignite the market, with sales reaching only a few thousand units in the U.S. last year. It will still be available elsewhere but its fate in the longer term is unknown. The smaller 3-Series GT has already been axed and there's a good chance the 6-Series GT will too after its current life cycle.

The 2020 model year will also see powertrain tweaks for the 5-Series to be introduced this fall. As reported in May, the sporty M550i's 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 has been substantially revised. It now delivers 530 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, up from 456 hp and 480 lb-ft previously.

And the 530e plug-in hybrid has received a new battery with more range. Its capacity has been bumped up to 12 kilowatt-hours from 9.2, without the physical size being changed. An EPA-rated electric range hasn't been confirmed but for reference, the 9.2-kwh battery is rated at 16 miles.