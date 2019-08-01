Ford's Super Duty has been updated for 2020 and included among the tweaks is an available 7.3-liter V-8.

Ford on Thursday finally revealed what we can expect from the monster engine, with the peak output registering at 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated as standard to a 10-speed automatic, although in Ford's Medium Duty trucks the engine only gets a 6-speed auto.

Ford 7.3-liter V-8 power and torque curves for 2020 Super Duty

You might be thinking that the numbers are pretty low for such a big engine, but that's because it's been tuned to deliver more grunt lower in the rev range. The power and torque curves show the engine is generating over 400 lb-ft from as early as 1,500 rpm, and this stays pretty much all the way to 5,500 rpm.

In comparison, the equivalent 6.6-liter V-8 in Chevrolet's latest heavy-duty Silverado generates a peak 401 hp and 464 lb-ft and only comes with a 6-speed auto. Over at Ram, you're looking at a 6.4-liter V-8 with 410 hp and 429 lb-ft, plus an 8-speed auto.

2020 Ford Super Duty F-250 King Ranch

Of course, if you're after serious grunt, the 2020 Ford Super Duty can be equipped with an upgraded version of the previous model's 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8. It's also mated to a 10-speed auto as standard, though we still don't know what numbers it puts down. The current king is Ram, whose equivalent diesel generates 400 hp and 1,000 lb-ft.

The standard engine in the 2020 Ford Super Duty is a 6.2-liter V-8. It's mated to the previous 6-speed auto.

2020 Ford Super Duty F-250 Tremor Off-Road Package

We'll also remind you that there's a new off-road package for the Super Duty. Called the Tremor package, it turns the big Ford into a worthy alternative to Ram's 2500 Power Wagonand can be ordered with either the 7.3-liter mill or 6.7-liter turbodiesel. Key upgrades include off-road suspension, new running boards, an enhanced drive modes selector, and 18-inch wheels wrapped in massive 35-inch all-terrain tires.

Full details on the range, including the all-important pricing information, will be announced closer to the market launch this fall.