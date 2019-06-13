Customers looking to buy a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD will find the latest heavy-duty pickup actually costs less than the model it replaces. On Thursday, Chevrolet said the truck will start at $35,695, which includes a $1,595 destination fee.

The price is $300 less than the previous Silverado 2500HD and will put a Work Truck model with a regular cab, a long bed , and rear-wheel drive in the driveway. Of course, that's hardly the most popular configuration these days. The market is all about crew cabs. Stepping up to a Silverado 2500HD with a crew cab and regular bed costs $39,895 in Work Truck guise, which is the same as the outgoing truck. The configuration jumps to $40,095 for a long bed. All trims with a long bed cost an extra $200 more, just like the 2020 GMC Sierra HD.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD

The trim ladder climbs from the base Work Truck to Custom, LT, LTZ, and High Country. Buyers will spend $42,395 for the new Custom trim, $43,395 for an LT ($1,800 less than the outgoing truck), $52,095 on for LTZ ($1,100 more), and finally $62,695 on the range-topping High Country model ($5,300 more). Each price reflects a crew cab configuration. The High Country is available exclusively with a crew cab, while the other trims can be had in double cabs, save for the LTZ trim.

Every Silverado 2500HD comes standard with a gasoline 6.6-liter V-8 engine that replaces a 6.0-liter V-8 and makes 11 percent more horsepower and 22 percent more torque. A 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V-8 is optional, and it comes paired with a 10-speed Allison automatic transmission. When properly equipped, the diesel engine will let the Silverado HD tow up to 35,500 pounds. Each truck also gets bed steps, 12 bed tie-downs, and trailer tow mirrors as standard equipment.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD

Available equipment includes a power tailgate, a 120-volt power outlet in the bed, a head-up display, and a 15-camera trailering system that lets drivers "see" through the trailer and whatever it's towing behind them.

The least expensive way to enter the beefier Silverado 3500HD is with the regular cab, long bed configuration, which costs $36,895. Crew cab prices start at $41,095 for a Work Truck, climb to $44,595 for an LT, rise to $45,295 for an LTZ, and top out at $63,895 for the High Country. A dual rear-axle option is available for $1,200, but is only optional on crew cabs with the long bed, not the standard short bed. Like the 2500HD, the long bed is a $200 option for 3500HD models. Of note, the Custom trim is not offered for 3500HD pickups.

The first Chevrolet Silverado HD pickups are on their way to dealerships as you read this. Look for them in the coming weeks.