Although we learned about the 2019 Roush Nitemare F-150 this past February, the aftermarket tuning company has now put the updated performance pickup truck to the test.

Roush said the pickup is now the quickest-accelerating production truck on the market. A production version of the SuperCrew body style posted a 0-60 mph sprint of 4.1 seconds, while a regular cab managed to go even quicker and clocked a 3.9-second time—good enough for a new record.

Roush said it performed the tests on a prepped dragstrip with a lighter fuel load to save weight and the Nitemare F-150's rear differential locked, which any owner can do from selectable configurations. In short, nothing out of the ordinary was done to set the times, though the extra traction of a prepped dragstrip means you won't be able to match those numbers on the street. The tires were the same Continental Crosscontact LX20 285/45R22s Roush fits to customer pickups. To ensure precision, all of the data came from a VBOX Driftbox, which rounds to the nearest tenth of a second with a one percent margin of error.

Under the hood of every Nightmare is a Ford-sourced 5.0-liter V-8 with a Roush supercharger to pump the power figures up to 650 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque. The Nitemare also earns a graphics package inspired by Roush's racing legacy, a custom grille, a lowering kit, unique 22-inch wheels, and a new bumper that also works with the factory adaptive cruise control system.

Owning the quickest production pickup truck isn't too much of an investment. Prices for the Nitemare package start at $19,150 before the cost of the donor Ford F-150.