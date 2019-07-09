Bidding ends at noon EDT on July 11 for the latest in Sotheby’s and RM Sotheby’s new series of single-lot Online Only collector car auctions. The third in the series is a 2006 Ford GT that has been driven only 11 miles since new.

According to the auction companies, the car is a four-option example and one of only 327 produced in Red with white racing stripes. It also has red-painted brake calipers, forged alloy BBS wheels and upgraded McIntosh audio.

It is a one-owner car driven only 11.7 miles since new and has been “stored and carefully maintained from new, this original, well-preserved example is accompanied by manuals, an air compressor, and a car cover with a bag.”

The auction houses expect the car to sell for $280,000 to $340,000.

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.