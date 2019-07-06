Do you miss the days when performance cars also had an element of beauty? Well, the same people behind the Apollo Intensa Emozione V-12 supercar is working on a revival of De Tomaso, and the first of the new genereation of De Tomasos is the P72 supercar. It's a blend of old and new that results in a stunning piece of machinery.

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante

Another beautiful car is the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante. But the 211-mph convertible will also dash along your favorite roads at brilliant and intoxicating speeds, as we found out during a first drive.

Pagani Zonda C12 with chassis number ending in 001

Pagani's first car was the C12 Zonda that debuted at the 1999 Geneva International Motor Show. To mark the 20th anniversary of the unveiling, Pagani restored the very first example of the C12, the car with the chassis number ending in 001.

Ford GT Mk II

Ford unveiled an unregulated, track-only version of its GT supercar. Output has been pumped up to 700 horsepower, and there's also a whole lot of extra downforce to go with the extra grunt. The price of entry is a cool $1.2 million.

BMW X7 Pick-up concept

BMW's X7 makes for a plush and practical pickup truck. How do we know? Because the automaker unveiled one featuring a crew-cab body and 80-inch bed.

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and Scat Pack Widebody

Dodge's updates for the Charger for 2019 were relatively light, especially considering the car's Challenger stablemate received the 797-horsepower SRT Hellcat Redeye option for the same year. This isn't the case for the 2020 Charger, which received the wide-body treatment this week.

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S

Mercedes-AMG this week revealed the first of its new generation of 45-series cars. The Affalterbach tuner started with the CLA45, which arrived in 382-horsepower CLA45 and 416-hp CLA45 S grades.

2020 Audi S8 (European version)

A new Audi S8 sport sedan rolled in with a beefy V-8 and mild-hybrid tech. The output's been dialed up to 571 horsepower, which isn't far from the 605 horses of the old S8 Plus.