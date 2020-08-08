Gordon Murray's spiritual successor to the McLaren F1 was finally revealed this week, and it's safe to say the legendary road and race car designer has beat all expectations. Called the T50, the car weighs less than 2,200 pounds, seats three, and features a naturally aspirated V-12 mated to a 6-speed manual.

Bugatti Divo customer deliveries begin - August 2020

Another car relevant to shoppers in the seven-figure bracket that made headlines this week was the Bugatti Divo. Customer examples are now being delivered and the first three were shown at Bugatti's factory.

1937 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante chassis number 57502

Some classic Bugattis also made headlines this week. A trio of the pre-war era cars is headed to auction next month. One of them is a rare Type 57S Atalante. Another is an even rarer race car that was once owned by European royalty.

Cadillac Lyriq concept

Cadillac's set to launch an electric crossover SUV based on General Motors' third-generation EV platform. The Tesla Model X rival is called the Lyriq, and it's coming in 2022 with a range of over 300 miles. A thinly veiled concept version was shown this week.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee-based 3-row SUV spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A new generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee is due for the 2022 model year, and this time there will be a three-row variant, a prototype for which was spotted this week.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We also spotted a prototype for the next Ford F-150 Raptor. It's due out soon and will feature radically different suspension to the current generation.

2020 Ford Shelby GT350SE

Shelby American decided to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the launch of the original Ford Shelby GT350 with an upgrade package for the modern Mustang Shelby GT350. The upgrade package costs $9,995 and is limited to the first 100 customers.

AC Cobra 378 Superblower Mark IV

And finally, the United Kingdom's AC Cars announced a V-8 option for the modern replicas of its Ace sports car, essentially a modern AC Cobra. Strangely, the company didn't go with a Ford V-8 but one from General Motors.