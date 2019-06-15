A prototype for Jeep's next-generation Grand Cherokee was spotted this week. The new mid-size SUV moves to a platform related to the one in the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which should mean a tighter, more dynamic offering.

Pre-production Aston Martin DBX

Another SUV in the headlines this week was Aston Martin's DBX. The vehicle enters production in the first half of 2020, but pre-production examples are already rolling off the line at the British firm's new plant in Wales.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe

We were also able to sample a new SUV, in this case Mercedes-AMG's updated GLC63 Coupe. The vehicle wears its rear spoiler like a backwards baseball hat, with all the attitude that implies.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class

Mercedes also unveiled its new GLB. It gives the German automaker a second compact SUV, this time with up to three rows of seats on offer.

2020 Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley unveiled a redesigned Flying Spur that raises the bar in luxury and performance, the latter likely to help the nameplate remain the driver's choice among mega-buck sedans. The new car rides on a Porsche platform and has been launched with a 626-horsepower W-12 engine.

2020 BMW 3-Series Sports Wagon

BMW's latest 3-Series spawned its Sports Wagon body style this week, and as is the case with the new 3-Series sedan, the new wagon is bigger than its predecessor. Unfortunately, it isn't expected to reach the U.S.

Ultima RS

The U.K.'s Ultima returned with another world-beating supercar. It's called the RS, and it can be ordered with a 1,200-hp engine capable of delivering 0-62 mph acceleration in just 2.3 seconds.

Spartan track car

And finally, there was the Spartan track car. If you're not up to welding your own tube-framed Midlana or Locost/Lotus 7 but want the raw emotion those cars bring, the Spartan may be the next best thing. It's a lightweight track car weighing just 1,200 pounds and packing 400 hp.