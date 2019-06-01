With a V-8, three electric motors, and hybrid all-wheel drive, Ferrari's new SF90 Stradale hypercar revealed this week is the fastest road-going Prancing Horse yet.

'Ford v Ferrari' film

Ferrari was in the headlines this week for another, completely different reason. The first photos of the upcoming “Ford v Ferrari” movie starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale were released.

BMW Garmisch recreation

BMW recreated the Marcello Gandini-designed Garmisch concept almost 50 years after it disappeared. According to Gandini, it was so authentic it would be hard to pick the two cars apart.

2020 BMW X1

Another BMW in the headlines this week was the updated 2020 X1. There are tweaks inside and out, but sadly no new powertrain for buyers in the United States.

2020 Cadillac CT4-V

Cadillac unveiled its new 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V. Unfortunately, they're not the crazy, high-powered sport sedans we're used to seeing wearing the V badge. Apparently these will come later.

2020 Audi E-tron S spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A potential Audi E-tron S was spotted testing this week. The vehicle is expected to be a more powerful version of the current E-tron, with the boost to come via an additional electric motor at the rear axle.

Ford GT 24 Hours of Le Mans livery, 2019

Ford will honor its racing past with historic liveries on the Ford GT race cars during their final appearance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

1967 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C Roadster

A collection of impressive cars owned by the late Steven Juliano went under the hammer at Mecum's 2019 Indianapolis auction, including a rare 427 S/C Roadster.