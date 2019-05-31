BMW has climbed aboard the over-the-air software update bandwagon. On Tuesday, the German luxury brand said it began to push out its first OTA update for select BMW models.

OTA updates will likely only grow more important as automakers stuff more technology into their cars. BMW is no exception. The first software update adds a major new feature to a few models: BMW's Intelligent Personal Assistant. Like so many other systems, drivers simply need to say "Hey BMW" to summon the digital co-pilot buried within their vehicles.

The system handles functions such as climate controls, music selection, and navigation routes. However, it goes deeper. Drivers can make more general comments, such as "Hey BMW, I'm tired." The system will then adjust the cabin lighting, music, and even the temperature to keep the driver alert.

Only cars running BMW Operating System 7.0 are eligible for the OTA updates, and therefore they are the only cars that can get the free update that includes the Intelligent Personal Assistant. The system launched last year to order with the 2019 3-Series. The OTA update brings the personal assistant to additional 2019 3-Series models, as well as the X5 and the 8-Series. Last September, BMW said the Z4 was also on deck to receive the digital co-pilot.

In the future, BMW said it could use OTA updates to expand active safety features or install specific features on certain vehicles. In any case, continuous updates and new features should help any car feel fresh over its lifecycle.