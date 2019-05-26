The McLaren Senna is one of the world's pinnacle supercars, but how does it hold up in a top speed run?

The Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds has the answer as it recently sent a Senna down its special runway. JBPG prides itself on having one of the smoothest and longest runways to test manufacturer performance claims. It gives cars like the Senna plenty of room to do its thing.

McLaren claims the Senna will sprint to 208 mph before the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine has given its all. However, video shows it couldn't quite crack 208 mph. Instead, the car maxed out at 204 mph. There's a good explanation for the figure, though. The Senna was never engineered as a straight-line machine. Instead, it's more of a track special with lots of downforce to keep the car as planted as can be. The massive rear wing, for example, isn't doing the car any favors in a top speed run.

What would be interesting is a top speed run featuring the Senna and the 720S. We have a good feeling the lesser supercar would actually trounce the Senna.

None of this is to say the Senna is slow. The car pulls incredibly hard basically through the 180 mph mark. Only then does the speedometer start to slow down as it works to break 200-plus mph.