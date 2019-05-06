BMW has confirmed the reveal of the new 8-Series Gran Coupe at a BMW Group press presentation set to take place in Munich in June. Sales of the svelte 4-door will follow in the fall.

The arrival of the 8-Series Gran Coupe has hardly been a secret. Prototypes have been testing in public for over a year and BMW even previewed a planned M8 Gran Coupe with a concept at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.

BMW M8 Gran Coupe concept

The 8-Series Gran Coupe is essentially a 4-door version of the current 8-Series coupe and appears to be the better proportioned option thanks to its long, fastback roof. The 8-Series coupe in comparison looks a little stubby when viewed from the side. Handling at the limit may also be superior in the 8-Series Gran Coupe due to its longer wheelbase.

The platform is the CLAR modular design that debuted in the 2016 7-Series. Its multi-material construction is meant to help shed weight but the 8-Series coupe weighs a hefty 4,478 pounds in M850i guise and the 8-Series Gran Coupe will likely be even heavier. The platform also brings compatibility with electrified powertrains, though we're yet to see any made available in the 8-Series coupe and 8-Series Convertible already on sale.

2020 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe spy shots

Right now it isn't clear what powertrains will be offered on the 8-Series Gran Coupe but you can count on the same 523-horsepower, 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 found in the M850i coupe. A 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 will likely be added as an entry-level option at some point, while the M8 Gran Coupe will get a version of the M850i's V-8 with over 600 horsepower. A plug-in hybrid option is also expected.

Potential rivals for the 8-Series Gran Coupe include the Audi A7 Sportback, Maserati Ghibli, Mercedes-Benz CLS, Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, and Porsche Panamera.