Aston Martin showed off not one, but two supercars at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show and new information has surfaced surrounding the AM-RB 003.

The AM-RB 003 will sit below the Valkyrie in the British marque's supercar hierarchy, but it will rival its power rating with a rumored 1,000 horsepower, according to a Carscoops report on Sunday. The website reported it obtained an official dealer brochure that describes many of the supercar's specifications, including the 1,000-hp figure and an all-wheel-drive system enabled by hybrid technology. Specifically, an electric motor will power the front axle, while a turbocharged V-6 will power the rear axle. It's unclear how much power the electric motor will contribute, but the combination will apparently be enough to match the 1,000 hp Aston Martin's Valkyrie supercar will make from a 6.5-liter V-12.

Aston Martin AM-RB 003, courtesy Jill Ciminillo

The documents also claim an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission will channel power to all four wheels. The running gear will reportedly scoot the AM-RB 003 from 0-62 mph in 2.5 seconds before reaching a top speed in excess of 220 mph. The supercar supposedly weighs just 2,976 pounds. The specs fall in line with comments from Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer that the 003 will target the Ferrari LaFerrari and McLaren Senna supercars. Given that, we can't imagine how Aston Martin could make the Valkyrie perform even better.

Aston Martin AM-RB 003 hypercar

Aston Martin will price the AM-RB 003 accordingly. The brochure reportedly states that each example will cost about $1.1 million, per today's exchange rates, and production will be limited to only 500 cars. The report finally added that buyers will need to provide a down payment of $300,000 to secure a build slot.

Those who miss out on the AM-RB 003, which doesn't have an official name yet, can take solace in Aston Martin's third upcoming supercar. The brand will reintroduce the Vanquish as a Ferrari F8 Tributo rival with a turbocharged V-6. However, it won't be nearly as hardcore or track-focused as the AM-RB 003. Nonetheless, we're excited about all three.