While Mercedes-Benz's star at next week's 2019 New York International Auto Show will be the redesigned 2020 GLS full-size SUV, the automaker will also show off updated versions of the small GLC and GLC Coupe.

More importantly, the Mercedes-AMG division will show its high-performance GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe models, the tuner confirmed on Tuesday.

The Mercedes go-fast division promised the vehicles will offer even better driving dynamics plus gesture control for the infotainment system. The latter, which has been upgraded to the latest MBUX system in the updated GLC range, will feature new AMG-specific functions and displays in the latest GLC63 models.

Additional design tweaks are a given, such as a slightly wider grille, redesigned LED headlights, and more.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Aside from the listed changes, the powertrain will most likely remain the same. A 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 will still likely pump out 469 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque in the standard model and 503 hp and 516 lb-ft in the hotter S model.

Sometime in the future, AMG should give the tamer GLC43 models a shot in the arm. Although it won't be in New York, we expect the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 to be bumped to 385 hp in the latest GLC43 models, up from 362 hp currently.

The GLC remains a strong seller for the German luxury brand, which moved 48,643 of them from dealers to driveways in the United States last year. The success reflects the rather minor changes we'll see, but look for more information on the updated SUVs when they're revealed on April 17.

For more New York auto show coverage, head to our dedicated hub.