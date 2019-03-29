The 2021 Ford Bronco may come with some pretty nifty removable doors, if a new patent is any indication.

Patent images first published by Motor Trend on Thursday show off removable doors that include impact beams. The beams can also be removed and reattached to the vehicle. The nifty system includes what appear to be modular door hinges, which can open and close both the standard doors and the impact beams.

Potential Ford Bronco removable door patent

Motor Authority found the patent was filed by Ford Global Technologies, LLC to the German Patent and Trademark Office in January and published on March 7.

The system would be a really great way to ensure owners wouldn't need to carry around extra partial doors for whenever they may want to let more air into the cabin. It would give drivers multiple options for how they could experience a particular drive. Patents are never a surefire indication that an automaker plans to produce a particular system or technology, but there's no denying this system appears suited to the new Bronco. Dealer sources also reportedly told Automotive News in a report earlier this week that the Bronco will, indeed, feature removable doors like the Jeep Wrangler. This could be our first look at the production system.

Potential Ford Bronco removable door patent

The same dealer sources, which claimed Ford had shown the 2021 Bronco at a dealer meeting in February, said the design is absolutely retro. While the patent drawings seem to show what appears to be a two-door pickup with a bed cap, dealers sources say the Bronco has round headlights with a square grille and "Bronco" stamped across the front fascia. The claims back previous teasers Ford has produced, which show a boxy SUV and what appears to be a spare tire mounted on the rear. A removable hardtop is rumored as well.

A Ford spokesperson confirmed to Motor Authority that the Bronco will debut in 2020 as a 2021 model. Ford has typically shown most of its noteworthy new vehicles at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. That show, however, will move from January to June next year, which means we could be a little more than a year away from a proper debut.