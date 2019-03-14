Mercedes-Benz used March's Geneva International Motor Show to unveil a redesigned CLA Shooting Brake, and sadly the automaker has no plans to introduce the second-generation model here.

That means we'll miss out on cool AMG-enhanced version of the svelte compact wagon that are still being developed. One of them, the CLA35 Shooting Brake, has just been spotted in prototype form.

Yes, AMG is introducing two performance levels for the latest generation of Mercedes compact cars. There will be direct replacements for the current crop of 45 series cars, plus a new crop of slightly tamer 35 series cars, the first of which was the A35 hatchback unveiled at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

We know this prototype is for a CLA35 and not a CLA45 because of its dual-tip exhaust system. Range-topping AMG models feature quad-exhaust tips. The CLA35 also sports a single-bar grille while the CLA45 is expected to feature multiple vertical slats.

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Like the A35 hatchback, the CLA35 will feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 making 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. A 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive will also be part of the package. This combination should result in 0-60 mph acceleration in around 4.5 seconds.

Beyond the power boost, the CLA35 should also benefit from increased body rigidity and performance tuning of the transmission and all-wheel-drive system compared to the regular CLA models.

The CLA35 should debut later this year in both sedan and wagon body styles, though only the former is due here. The car's main target will be Audi's S3. Note, an A35 sedan is also in the pipeline.

As for the next 45 series cars, we hear they will come with 8-speed dual-clutch transmissions and over 400 hp (the outgoing 45 series cars come with 375 hp). There are also rumors there will be both standard and extra spicy S variants, so AMG fans already spoiled for choice will have even more options to choose from.