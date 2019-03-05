With crossover SUVs all the rage, Mazda introduced a new model at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show curiously called the CX-30.

The CX-30 naming strategy completely tosses out the idea that the larger number after the CX prefix corresponds with how large the vehicle is. The CX-30 will squeeze in between the CX-3 and CX-5 when it goes on sale, while the CX-9 remains the largest crossover Mazda sells. Also of note, the information Mazda released corresponds to the European-spec model. Mazda USA spokesman Drew Cary told Motor Authority the CX-30 will arrive in the U.S., but a launch date and final specs have not been finalized. Look for an announcement on the U.S.-spec vehicle later this year.

2019 Mazda CX-30 European-spec 2019 Mazda CX-30 European-spec 2019 Mazda CX-30 European-spec

The stats sheet shows the CX-30 truly sits between the sub-compact CX-3 and the compact CX-5, making it something of a stretched CX-3. Specs peg the CX-30 as 173 inches long, 70 inches wide, and 60 inches tall. That's 5 inches longer than the CX-3, but 5 inches shorter than the CX-5. The CX-30 is just one inch wider than the tiny CX-3.

The CX-30's wheelbase (104 inches) is also three inches longer than the CX-3's and two inches shorter than the CX-5's, which makes it a true tweener.

Anyone who's been blown away by Mazda's recent design exercises inside and out will find the CX-30 darling. The front fascia is nearly pulled directly from the Mazda 6 sedan, while the rear takes the best elements from the CX-9 and new 3 sedan.

Inside, the cabin features Mazda's latest signature driver-focused cabin with instruments tilted toward the driver. That space leaves an airy feeling for the front-seat passenger. Higher trims will have available dark brown or blue accents when paired with corresponding exterior colors.

2019 Mazda CX-30 European-spec

For Europe, Mazda plans to fit three Skyactiv powertrains: the 2.0-liter gasoline inline-4, a 1.8-liter diesel inline-4 engine, and the much-hyped Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter inline-4 that uses compression ignition to deliver diesel-like fuel economy in a gasoline engine. Both of the gasoline engines will also be paired with the company's M Hybrid mild-hybrid system. All-wheel drive is also optional. Of note, Mazda also categorizes the CX-30 as a station wagon in Europe. With its optional all-wheel drive, perhaps it could sway some loyal Subaru owners.

We'll learn more about the Mazda CX-30 as the company prepares to release specifics for the U.S. model later this year.