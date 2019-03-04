Mercedes-AMG has finally revealed the open-top version of its GT R track machine. The car matches the GT R coupe's 577 horsepower and will rocket to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, and if you keep your foot to the floor it will eventually top out at 197 mph.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has released a few new details on the Model Y, including pricing. The small SUV is due for a reveal this month but production isn't due to start until 2020.

A son of former Volkswagen Group patriarch Ferdinand Piech has started his own car company using the family name. The first model due is a stunning sports car blending styling cues from some classic models but a powertrain more advanced than anything on the market.

