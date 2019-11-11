Mercedes-Benz on Friday held the opening ceremony for the new G-Class Experience Center in Austria.

The site is located at a former airport just 20 minutes drive south of Graz, the city where the G-Class is built, and the first members of the public will be able to make a visit starting in early spring 2020.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Experience Center

The G-Class is legendary when it comes to off-road prowess and now owners can experience this capability and hone their skills in a safe environment and with the aid of instructors. They also don't need to worry about damaging their own vehicle, and since the experience center is open to anyone, fans can sample the G-Class in off-road conditions without having to buy one.

The site covers more than 24 acres and features four test areas fans will be able to tackle. There are both natural and artificial courses, including hills with very steep ramps, and an on-road section complete with a slalom and areas for braking exercises.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Experience Center

The G-Class has always been known for its off-road capabilities, but the latest iteration, introduced for 2019, is the first time the SUV underwent a complete redesign since it was launched in 1979 (as a civilian model). No doubt, it was difficult to redesign an icon, but Mercedes included much of the same charm found in the previous G-Class and beefed up the luxurious touches inside.

As we noted in our first drive review, the redesigned G-Class is also much more stable to drive. That's thanks in part to the independent front suspension that replaced the archaic solid axle. It can perform better on the road, but that didn't diminish its ability to climb rocks and blaze trails, too.