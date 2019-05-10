Ferrari's F8 Tributo supercar unveiled during March's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show is just the first of five new models the Italian firm plans to launch this year.

The second will be a hybrid supercar set for a debut toward the end of May at Ferrari's Maranello headquarters, CEO Louis Camilleri confirmed on Tuesday during a first quarter earnings call, a full transcript of which is available at The Motley Fool.

Ferrari is thought to be developing both V-6- and V-8-based hybrid powertrains, with the latter most likely pegged for the new supercar, since Camilleri referred to it as a “top-of-the-line hybrid.”

Louis Camilleri

There's talk the car could even eclipse the LaFerrari in performance, though it won't be a limited edition. It will have a normal product cycle, Ferrari marketing chief Enrico Galliera revealed in March.

While Ferrari is also developing a new platform for its mid-engine cars, it isn't clear whether the hybrid supercar will utilize this new platform or share a platform with the F8 Tributo, which uses a modified version of the platform launched a decade ago in the 458 Italia.

Ferrari plans to add as many as 15 new cars by 2022, 60 percent of which will be hybrids, and beyond this date the Prancing Horse will launch its first electric car. The shift comes as Ferrari plans to boost production output with the Purosangue SUV due around 2022, which will forfeit the company's exemption from CO2 regulations. Ferrari has sold fewer than 10,000 cars per year, which kept it out of regulations' targets. In 2021, the European Union will implement stricter emissions regulations Ferrari will need to adhere to as its sales volumes expand with the SUV.