As we've speculated for years, Jaguar-Land Rover has a new inline-6 engine, and on Tuesday the company announced it will first find a home in the Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST.

The new 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 replaces the dated supercharged 3.0-liter V-6 and is part of the Ingenium family of engines The supercharged V-6 suffers from numerous inefficiencies, including the fact that it is actually a V-8 that simply doesn't use two cylinders. The inline-6 shares components with the company's 2.0-liter inline-4 engine, itself part of the Ingenium engine family.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST

Unlike the inline-4, the new inline-6 features a 48-volt electrical system that gathers energy during braking. It also has an electric supercharger that spools up to 65,000 rpm in just 0.5 seconds to virtually eliminate turbo lag. The electric supercharger then hands off to a twin-scroll turbocharger that is supported by continuously variable valve lift. The 48-volt electrical system also helps power the automatic stop/start system. The efficiencies and mild electrification help improve fuel economy over the previous supercharged V-6 engine by about 20 percent.

In its first application, the inline-6 makes 395 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque in the Range Rover Sport HST special edition, which is 15 more hp than the previous 3.0-liter V-6 engine. Those numbers are converted from the British figures, so the official U.S. numbers could differ. The SUV clocks a 0-60 mph time of 5.9 seconds before topping out at 140 mph.

We're eager to see where the inline-6 engine ends up next, and what its performance boundaries are. We can only imagine what JLR's Special Vehicle Operations may have cooking. Land Rover did note, however, that there will also be a 355-hp version of the engine.

The Range Rover Sport HST with the new engine starts at 81,250 Pounds, or about $104,500 at current exchange rates. Land Rover spokesman Nathan Hoyt told Motor Authority U.S. pricing will be announced in the coming days.

Buyers of the Range Rover Sport HST will also get a carbon-fiber trimmed exterior, red brake calipers, special badges, and updated color patterns for the interior. Satin Chrome gear shift paddles flank a steering wheel trimmed in suede and HST badges are also present inside.

We'll likely see the official debut of the Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in April.