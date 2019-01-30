2019 Audi Q8, 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB35, Lexus performance SUV: Today's Car News

News
2020 Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Limited Edition... Sports Cars
34 seconds ago
34 seconds ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2019 Audi Q8, Park City to Telluride
We slid behind the wheel of the 2019 Audi Q8 for a road trip and found it to be one of the German automaker's new flagships. With jewel-like details, loads of technology, and some inspiration from the legendary Ur-Quattro sports cars, it's exactly the vehicle the lineup needs today. This is good news as it's now the one of the biggest and most-expensive crossovers Audi will sell in the U.S. market.
Mercedes-Benz is preparing a new GLB crossover to slot into its lineup alongside the next-generation GLA-Class. In contrast to the GLA, it will have a boxier, more upright profile. With an expected debut this spring, the finishing touches are already being put on the AMG variants. The GLB35 model was spotted undergoing cold-weather testing on public roads.
Lexus' vice president for product planning, Cooper Ericksen, said the Japanese automaker might put a high-performance SUV into production, but the company isn't sure if it wants a street performer or an off-roader. If such a product were to come to fruition, it would mark the first appearance for the F performance badge on a crossover or SUV.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Audi Q8 review update: Luxury crossover lode runner
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB35 spy shots
Lexus might build a performance SUV, and it could be an off-roader
Mazda rotary range-extended EV and diesel engine both coming, but no US hybrids for now
Shelby AC Cobra: 100 Cars That Matter
2019 Honda Passport first drive: Five seats, just right
Porsche counts down its top 5 fastest street-legal cars
US has world's second highest electric-car population
Ferrari SP30 Special Projects car heads to auction
2019 Ram 1500 recalled over potential steering fault
Email This Page