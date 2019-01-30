2019 Audi Q8, 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB35, Lexus performance SUV: Today's Car News

Follow Joel



2019 Audi Q8, Park City to Telluride

We slid behind the wheel of the 2019 Audi Q8 for a road trip and found it to be one of the German automaker's new flagships. With jewel-like details, loads of technology, and some inspiration from the legendary Ur-Quattro sports cars, it's exactly the vehicle the lineup needs today. This is good news as it's now the one of the biggest and most-expensive crossovers Audi will sell in the U.S. market.

Mercedes-Benz is preparing a new GLB crossover to slot into its lineup alongside the next-generation GLA-Class. In contrast to the GLA, it will have a boxier, more upright profile. With an expected debut this spring, the finishing touches are already being put on the AMG variants. The GLB35 model was spotted undergoing cold-weather testing on public roads.

Lexus' vice president for product planning, Cooper Ericksen, said the Japanese automaker might put a high-performance SUV into production, but the company isn't sure if it wants a street performer or an off-roader. If such a product were to come to fruition, it would mark the first appearance for the F performance badge on a crossover or SUV.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Audi Q8 review update: Luxury crossover lode runner

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB35 spy shots

Lexus might build a performance SUV, and it could be an off-roader

Mazda rotary range-extended EV and diesel engine both coming, but no US hybrids for now

Shelby AC Cobra: 100 Cars That Matter

2019 Honda Passport first drive: Five seats, just right

Porsche counts down its top 5 fastest street-legal cars

US has world's second highest electric-car population

Ferrari SP30 Special Projects car heads to auction

2019 Ram 1500 recalled over potential steering fault